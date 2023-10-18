Show property on map Show properties list
Restaurants for sale in Costa del Maresme, Spain

Restaurant 1 bathroom with air conditioning, with terrace in Costa del Maresme, Spain
Restaurant 1 bathroom with air conditioning, with terrace
Costa del Maresme, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Restaurant in the first line of the sea in the beautiful city Sant' Paul de Mar on the coast…
€270,000
Restaurant 1 bathroom with air conditioning, with terrace in Costa del Maresme, Spain
Restaurant 1 bathroom with air conditioning, with terrace
Costa del Maresme, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Restaurant in the first line of the sea in the beautiful city Santa Susanne on the coast Cos…
€550,000
Restaurant 1 bathroom with air conditioning, with terrace in Costa del Maresme, Spain
Restaurant 1 bathroom with air conditioning, with terrace
Costa del Maresme, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Bar pizzeria in the downtown Vilassar de Mar on the coast Costa to Marezma. Great location! …
€450,000
