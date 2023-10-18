Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Spain
  4. Costa del Maresme
  5. Hotels

Hotels for sale in Costa del Maresme, Spain

сommercial property
4
restaurants
3
Hotel To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Hotel with elevator in Costa del Maresme, Spain
Hotel with elevator
Costa del Maresme, Spain
Area 2 732 m²
Hotel 3 stars 200 meters from the sea in Canet de Mar on the Costa Maresme. The hotel is in…
€5,00M
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir