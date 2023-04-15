Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Community of Madrid

Seaview Commercial property for Sale in Community of Madrid, Spain

Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares
13
Madrid
12
San Sebastian de los Reyes
1
3 properties total found
Hotelin Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Hotel
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
12 000 m²
€ 140,000,000
DescriptionLuxury 5* Hotel in the center of Madrid, 140 million euros, 110 rooms.New hotel i…
Hotel 11 bedroomsin Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Hotel 11 bedrooms
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
300 m²
€ 1,450,000
DescriptionThe NEW Hotel in Madrid city center, 1.45 million euros, 11 rooms.– The hotel is …
Commercialin Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Commercial
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
1 150 m²
€ 6,000,000
DescriptionSale of commercial premise 1150 sq.m. in Madrid, 6 million €, 5% profitability!!!…

Properties features in Community of Madrid, Spain

with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir