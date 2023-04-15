Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Community of Madrid
  4. Real estate for investment

Seaview Investment properties for Sale in Community of Madrid, Spain

Investment To archive
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Commercialin Puerto Real, Spain
Commercial
Puerto Real, Spain
165 m²
€ 246,351
Office 1 bathroomin Barcelona, Spain
Office 1 bathroom
Barcelona, Spain
1 bath 2 705 m²
€ 3,583,296
The building in the Les Korts district of the city of Barcelona. Generally the area is 270…
Commercialin La Zenia, Spain
Commercial
La Zenia, Spain
2 700 m²
€ 2,821,837
Revenue housein Orihuela, Spain
Revenue house
Orihuela, Spain
600 m²
€ 1,070,795
Spain Costa Dorada Calafel Income house 100m from the beach Residential…
Commercialin Torrevieja, Spain
Commercial
Torrevieja, Spain
25 m²
€ 6,967
Garage for sale in Torrevieja in the Playa del cura area. The total area of 25.00 m2 consist…
Commercialin l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Commercial
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
15 142 m²
€ 16,147,678
We offer a unique building! Shopping and logistics center with a permanent exhibition fair o…
Hotelin Sencelles, Spain
Hotel
Sencelles, Spain
2 400 m²
€ 15,000,000
Description4 * Boutique Hotel in Mallorca, 15 million Euro, 7% profitability!The hotel is in…
Hotelin Benidorm, Spain
Hotel
Benidorm, Spain
1 400 m²
€ 3,950,000
DescriptionHotel 2* in Benidorm, Spain – 3.95 million €!Consists of 41 rooms.5 floors, resta…
Commercial 3 bedroomsin Benidorm, Spain
Commercial 3 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
3 bath 230 m² 7/8 Floor
€ 756,471
The first line of the sea! Profitability 30-50%! First place in the real estate market! A ra…
Commercialin Barcelona, Spain
Commercial
Barcelona, Spain
268 m²
€ 690,810
Commercial premises in the Barceloneta area of Barcelona.Total area 268 sq. M. Facade 6 met…
Commercial 1 bathroomin Torrevieja, Spain
Commercial 1 bathroom
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath 62 m²
€ 74,552
Commercial real estatein Teulada, Spain
Commercial real estate
Teulada, Spain
€ 1,254,150
The price of this offer includes 12 single apartments, 5 three-bed apartments, 3 three-bed t…

Properties features in Community of Madrid, Spain

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir