Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Community of Madrid

Commercial real estate in Community of Madrid, Spain

Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares
13
Madrid
12
San Sebastian de los Reyes
1
38 properties total found
Hotelin Community of Madrid, Spain
Hotel
Community of Madrid, Spain
16 149 m²
€ 18,700,000
Spain Madrid Hotel near the airport Hotel 4 **** near the international …
Hotelin Community of Madrid, Spain
Hotel
Community of Madrid, Spain
839 m²
€ 5,500,000
Spain Madrid Building with tour. licensed 4-storey building with 10 apartments for rent in t…
Hotelin Community of Madrid, Spain
Hotel
Community of Madrid, Spain
2 300 m²
€ 9,400,000
Spain Madrid Hotel in the center of Madrid A well-functioning hotel with high ratings in boo…
Hotel 15 roomsin Community of Madrid, Spain
Hotel 15 rooms
Community of Madrid, Spain
15 Number of rooms 463 m²
€ 1,890,000
Spain Madrid Hotel - Hostel in the Opera Hotel, which occupies one floor of a beautiful 19th…
Revenue housein Community of Madrid, Spain
Revenue house
Community of Madrid, Spain
1 450 m²
€ 4,900,000
Spain Madrid Dostiny House - corrala A house of income characteristic of the old part of Mad…
Revenue housein Community of Madrid, Spain
Revenue house
Community of Madrid, Spain
7 800 m²
€ 51,000,000
Spain.Madrid Camping House in the center of the Nursing Home in the center of Madrid is a gr…
Revenue housein Community of Madrid, Spain
Revenue house
Community of Madrid, Spain
2 490 m²
€ 16,000,000
Spain Madrid Dostiny House in the center of Madrid Dostiny House in the center of Madrid, in…
Hotelin Community of Madrid, Spain
Hotel
Community of Madrid, Spain
1 584 m²
€ 6,500,000
Spain Madrid Building for the Hotel Ready Building for a hotel near the Chueca Metro Station…
Hotelin Community of Madrid, Spain
Hotel
Community of Madrid, Spain
23 500 m²
€ 21,000,000
Spain Madrid Hotel 4 * in the suburbs of the Valid Hotel 4 * 14 min drive from Madrid, next …
Commercialin Community of Madrid, Spain
Commercial
Community of Madrid, Spain
€ 1,200,000
Hotelin Community of Madrid, Spain
Hotel
Community of Madrid, Spain
3 328 m²
€ 18,000,000
Spain. Madrid Commercial building Beautiful building in the very center of Madrid - - next t…
Hotelin Community of Madrid, Spain
Hotel
Community of Madrid, Spain
2 300 m²
€ 8,700,000
Spain Madrid Aparthotel in the center of Madrid Aparthotel with an excellent location in the…
Hotelin Community of Madrid, Spain
Hotel
Community of Madrid, Spain
1 800 m²
€ 6,000,000
Spain. Madrid Hotel near the airport Hotel 3 *** near the international airport of Barajas i…
Hotelin Community of Madrid, Spain
Hotel
Community of Madrid, Spain
€ 18,000,000
Spain. Madrid Hotel 3 * next to the Prado Museum Hotel 3 * * * with an excellent location in…
Hotelin Community of Madrid, Spain
Hotel
Community of Madrid, Spain
€ 6,180,000
Spain. Madrid Hotel 3 * in the center of the Hotel 3 * * * in the center of Madrid, next to …
Hotelin Community of Madrid, Spain
Hotel
Community of Madrid, Spain
€ 25,000,000
Spain. Madrid Hotel 4 * near the airport Hotel 4 ****, 6 km from the center of Madrid, next …
Hotelin Community of Madrid, Spain
Hotel
Community of Madrid, Spain
€ 8,500,000
Spain.Madrid Hotel 3 * for celebrations Magnificent hotel 3 *** 20 km from Madrid. Hotel con…
Hotelin Community of Madrid, Spain
Hotel
Community of Madrid, Spain
5 278 m²
€ 60,000,000
Spain. Madrid Hotel 5 * * * * * in the center of Madrid A very expensive, luxurious hotel 5 …
Hotelin Community of Madrid, Spain
Hotel
Community of Madrid, Spain
2 300 m²
€ 9,000,000
Spain. Madrid Aparthotel in the center of Madrid is an excellent option for tourism! A build…
Hotelin Community of Madrid, Spain
Hotel
Community of Madrid, Spain
€ 73,000,000
Spain Madrid Hotel in the center of Madrid Magnificent 4 **** hotel in the very center of Ma…
Hotelin Community of Madrid, Spain
Hotel
Community of Madrid, Spain
€ 115,000,000
Spain. Madrid Hotel 5 * * * * * Awesome hotel 5 * * * * in the center of Madrid, just 200 m …
Hotelin Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Hotel
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
12 000 m²
€ 140,000,000
DescriptionLuxury 5* Hotel in the center of Madrid, 140 million euros, 110 rooms.New hotel i…
Hotel 11 bedroomsin Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Hotel 11 bedrooms
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
300 m²
€ 1,450,000
DescriptionThe NEW Hotel in Madrid city center, 1.45 million euros, 11 rooms.– The hotel is …
Hotelin Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Hotel
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
2 600 m²
€ 23,000,000
DescriptionNew 4 * Hotel in Madrid city center 23 million euros, 5% profitability.The hotel …
Commercialin Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Commercial
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
1 150 m²
€ 6,000,000
DescriptionSale of commercial premise 1150 sq.m. in Madrid, 6 million €, 5% profitability!!!…
Hotelin Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Hotel
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
2 000 m²
€ 18,500,000
Description4* boutique hotel for sale in the center of Madrid, 18.5 million euros!40 rooms.L…
Hotel 95 roomsin Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Hotel 95 rooms
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
95 Number of rooms
€ 22,500,000
Hotel 110 roomsin Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Hotel 110 rooms
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
110 Number of rooms
€ 19,000,000
Hotel 134 roomsin Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Hotel 134 rooms
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
134 Number of rooms
€ 97,750,000
Hotel 99 roomsin Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Hotel 99 rooms
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
99 Number of rooms
€ 1,400,000

Properties features in Community of Madrid, Spain

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir