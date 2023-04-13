Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Catalonia, Spain

Hotelin Monistrol de Calders, Spain
Hotel
Monistrol de Calders, Spain
€ 19,000,000
Description3 * Hotel in the center of Barcelona, ​​€ 19.0 million, 5% profitability!Location…
Hotelin Monistrol de Calders, Spain
Hotel
Monistrol de Calders, Spain
€ 4,750,000
Description2* Hotel in the center of Barcelona, ​​4.75 million €, 5.5% profitability!Locatio…
Hotel 5 bedroomsin la Pera, Spain
Hotel 5 bedrooms
la Pera, Spain
523 m² Number of floors 2
€ 980,000
House area & Ndash; 523 m2. Land area & ndash; 769 m2. bedroom. 5 bathroom + toilet. This …
Hotelin Ginestar, Spain
Hotel
Ginestar, Spain
11 200 m²
€ 10,000,000
DescriptionApart Hotel 3 * on the first sealine in Spain, 10 million €, 6% profitability.Loc…
Hotel 11 bedroomsin Sant Antoni de Calonge, Spain
Hotel 11 bedrooms
Sant Antoni de Calonge, Spain
3 490 m² Number of floors 3
€ 5,650,000
A unique complex for sale, which includes a mini-hotel with a restaurant, as well as a moder…
Hotelin Monistrol de Calders, Spain
Hotel
Monistrol de Calders, Spain
720 m²
€ 2,750,000
DescriptionGorgeous Boutique-Hotel for sale in the heart of Barcelona, ​​2.750.000 €The eleg…
Hotelin Monistrol de Calders, Spain
Hotel
Monistrol de Calders, Spain
1 200 m²
€ 11,500,000
DescriptionFor a quick sale: Hotel 2 * in the heart of Barcelona, ​​11.5 million euros, 6.5%…
Hotelin Monistrol de Calders, Spain
Hotel
Monistrol de Calders, Spain
2 700 m²
€ 15,000,000
DescriptionGreat 3* Hotel right in the city center of Barcelona, ​​15 million €, 5,5% profit…
Hotelin Monistrol de Calders, Spain
Hotel
Monistrol de Calders, Spain
2 100 m²
€ 11,800,000
DescriptionHotel 3 * for sale in Barcelona city center for ​​12.5 million euros!!!The hotel …
Hotelin Monistrol de Calders, Spain
Hotel
Monistrol de Calders, Spain
4 000 m²
€ 25,000,000
Description4* Hotel in Barcelona for sale, 100 rooms, 25 million Euro!!!Profitable Hotel in …
Hotelin Monistrol de Calders, Spain
Hotel
Monistrol de Calders, Spain
260 m²
€ 2,700,000
DescriptionHotel 2 * for sale in the heart of Barcelona: 2.7 million €, 7.5% profitability!!…
Commercialin Costa Brava, Spain
Commercial
Costa Brava, Spain
2 400 m²
€ 1,100,000
Commercial premises in Blanes on the Costa coast Brava. Sports hall with SPA Area Tot…
Hotel 75 roomsin Barcelona, Spain
Hotel 75 rooms
Barcelona, Spain
75 Number of rooms
€ 35,700,000
Offered for sale fantastic hotel in Barcelona, Spain This hotel is located in a very quiet …
Investment 75 roomsin Barcelones, Spain
Investment 75 rooms
Barcelones, Spain
75 Number of rooms
€ 35,000,000
For sale hotel, in a picturesque place surrounded by gardens on Montjuic mountain. The hote…
Investment 70 roomsin Barcelones, Spain
Investment 70 rooms
Barcelones, Spain
70 Number of rooms
€ 35,000,000
A five-star boutique hotel with an impressive view of Barcelona and the Mediterranean Sea i…
Investmentin Castello d Empuries, Spain
Investment
Castello d Empuries, Spain
160 m²
Price on request
For sale is a bar-restaurant on the first line of the sea in the city of Santa Margarita, Ro…
Hotelin Costa Brava, Spain
Hotel
Costa Brava, Spain
2 000 m²
€ 1,950,000
The hotel in a walking couple of minutes from the sea in Lyoret de Mar's city on the coast C…

Properties features in Catalonia, Spain

