Commercial real estate in Benissa, Spain

3 properties total found
Commercial real estate
Benissa, Spain
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 10
Area 644 m²
€ 997,000
Hotel 27 bedrooms in Benissa, Spain
Hotel 27 bedrooms
Benissa, Spain
Bedrooms 27
Bathrooms count 27
Area 2 800 m²
€ 3,000,000
Commercial 7 bedrooms in Benissa, Spain
Commercial 7 bedrooms
Benissa, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 700 m²
€ 1,200,000
