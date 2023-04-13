Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Hotels for Sale in Benidorm, Spain

Hotelin Benidorm, Spain
Hotel
Benidorm, Spain
€ 3,800,000
Hotel for sale in Benidorm in the Centro area. The total area of 0.00 m2 consists of 1 rooms…
Hotelin Benidorm, Spain
Hotel
Benidorm, Spain
1 400 m²
€ 3,950,000
DescriptionHotel 2* in Benidorm, Spain – 3.95 million €!Consists of 41 rooms.5 floors, resta…
Hotelin Benidorm, Spain
Hotel
Benidorm, Spain
450 m²
€ 1,350,000
DescriptionNew Apart-Hotel in Benidorm, Spain – 1.35 million €, 8.11% profitability!Location…
Hotelin Benidorm, Spain
Hotel
Benidorm, Spain
26 600 m²
€ 50,000,000
Description4* Hotel under construction with 312 rooms on the very seashore in Spain: 50 mill…
Hotelin Benidorm, Spain
Hotel
Benidorm, Spain
600 m²
€ 1,500,000
DescriptionNew Apart-Hotel in Benidorm, Spain – € 1.5 million, 7.5% profitability!Location: …
Hotelin Benidorm, Spain
Hotel
Benidorm, Spain
1 085 m²
€ 2,850,000
DescriptionNew 3 * Hotel in the center of Benidorm, € 2.85 million, 7.55% profitability.Hote…
