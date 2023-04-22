Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Catalonia
  4. Barcelona
  5. Barcelones

Commercial real estate in Barcelones, Spain

Barcelona
3
3 properties total found
Commercial 4 bedrooms in Barcelones, Spain
Commercial 4 bedrooms
Barcelones, Spain
3 bath 930 m²
€ 1,700,000
A new building with an area of 7,043 m2 and 54 m of facade on the Rambla, one of the most im…
Investment 75 rooms in Barcelones, Spain
Investment 75 rooms
Barcelones, Spain
75 Number of rooms
€ 35,000,000
For sale hotel, in a picturesque place surrounded by gardens on Montjuic mountain. The hote…
Investment 70 rooms in Barcelones, Spain
Investment 70 rooms
Barcelones, Spain
70 Number of rooms
€ 35,000,000
A five-star boutique hotel with an impressive view of Barcelona and the Mediterranean Sea i…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir