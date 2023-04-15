Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Hotels for Sale in Barcelona, Spain

Hotelin Monistrol de Calders, Spain
Hotel
Monistrol de Calders, Spain
€ 19,000,000
Description3 * Hotel in the center of Barcelona, ​​€ 19.0 million, 5% profitability!Location…
Hotelin Monistrol de Calders, Spain
Hotel
Monistrol de Calders, Spain
€ 4,750,000
Description2* Hotel in the center of Barcelona, ​​4.75 million €, 5.5% profitability!Locatio…
Hotelin Monistrol de Calders, Spain
Hotel
Monistrol de Calders, Spain
1 200 m²
€ 11,500,000
DescriptionFor a quick sale: Hotel 2 * in the heart of Barcelona, ​​11.5 million euros, 6.5%…
Hotelin Monistrol de Calders, Spain
Hotel
Monistrol de Calders, Spain
2 700 m²
€ 15,000,000
DescriptionGreat 3* Hotel right in the city center of Barcelona, ​​15 million €, 5,5% profit…
Hotel 30 bedroomsin Monistrol de Calders, Spain
Hotel 30 bedrooms
Monistrol de Calders, Spain
1 500 m²
€ 10,000,000
DescriptionThe New Hotel 3 * in the center of Barcelona, 10 million euros!!!Year of construc…
Hotelin Monistrol de Calders, Spain
Hotel
Monistrol de Calders, Spain
2 100 m²
€ 11,800,000
DescriptionHotel 3 * for sale in Barcelona city center for ​​12.5 million euros!!!The hotel …
Hotelin Monistrol de Calders, Spain
Hotel
Monistrol de Calders, Spain
260 m²
€ 2,700,000
DescriptionHotel 2 * for sale in the heart of Barcelona: 2.7 million €, 7.5% profitability!!…

