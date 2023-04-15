Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain

Hotelin Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Hotel
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
12 000 m²
€ 140,000,000
DescriptionLuxury 5* Hotel in the center of Madrid, 140 million euros, 110 rooms.New hotel i…
Hotel 11 bedroomsin Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Hotel 11 bedrooms
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
300 m²
€ 1,450,000
DescriptionThe NEW Hotel in Madrid city center, 1.45 million euros, 11 rooms.– The hotel is …
Hotelin Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Hotel
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
2 600 m²
€ 23,000,000
DescriptionNew 4 * Hotel in Madrid city center 23 million euros, 5% profitability.The hotel …
Commercialin Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Commercial
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
1 150 m²
€ 6,000,000
DescriptionSale of commercial premise 1150 sq.m. in Madrid, 6 million €, 5% profitability!!!…
Hotelin Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Hotel
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
2 000 m²
€ 18,500,000
Description4* boutique hotel for sale in the center of Madrid, 18.5 million euros!40 rooms.L…
Hotel 99 roomsin Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Hotel 99 rooms
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
99 Number of rooms
€ 1,400,000
Hotel 134 roomsin Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Hotel 134 rooms
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
134 Number of rooms
€ 97,750,000
Hotel 110 roomsin Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Hotel 110 rooms
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
110 Number of rooms
€ 19,000,000
Hotel 95 roomsin Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Hotel 95 rooms
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
95 Number of rooms
€ 22,500,000
Commercial real estatein San Sebastian de los Reyes, Spain
Commercial real estate
San Sebastian de los Reyes, Spain
2 892 m²
€ 9,820,000
The magnificent building is located in the center of San Sebastian. Building with a total ar…
Hotelin Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Hotel
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
€ 7,500,000
Boutique of 3 stars sells to Hotel in the center of Madrid. He arranges of 40 rooms, individ…
Commercialin Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Commercial
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
3 651 m²
€ 15,732,500
Building in sale in an exclusive quarter of Madrid, consists of 26 housings, 1 office and 2 …
Commercialin Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Commercial
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
10 115 m²
€ 125,000,000
LUXURY APARTMENTS Best residential and commercial area of Madrid: Heart of the centre. Lot o…

