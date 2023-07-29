Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Offices for Sale in Andalusia, Spain

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Leave a free request for a search query
Similar properties in the surrounding area

Commercial 1 bathroom in Elx Elche, Spain
Commercial 1 bathroom
Elx Elche, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
A perfectly adapted premises for office / warehouse for sale in the best area of Elche . Goo…
€ 91,872
Commercial in Alicante, Spain
Commercial
Alicante, Spain
Area 63 m²
Commercial premises for sale located in the Residencial Balmis de la Avda Catedrático Soler,…
€ 102,000
Commercial in Alicante, Spain
Commercial
Alicante, Spain
Area 12 m²
Tired of going round and round or renting your garage space?. We have this wonderful storage…
€ 65,000
Restaurant 1 bathroom in Costa del Maresme, Spain
Restaurant 1 bathroom
Costa del Maresme, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Bar pizzeria in the downtown Vilassar de Mar on the coast Costa to Marezma. Great location! …
€ 428,737
Commercial in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Commercial
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Area 95 m²
This bar-restaurant located in Puerto Banus is a great investment for your business. Located…
€ 575,000
Hotel in Almogia, Spain
Hotel
Almogia, Spain
Area 10 500 m²
DescriptionHotel 4* on the Costa del Sol, 243 rooms, 20.5 million €, 6% profitability!The ho…
€ 19,897,308
Office in Alicante, Spain
Office
Alicante, Spain
Area 129 m²
Opportunity for a large commercial office for sale located in the Rambla Méndez Nuñez area a…
€ 190,000
Commercial in Tarifa, Spain
Commercial
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
€ 780,000
Hotel 163 rooms in Orihuela, Spain
Hotel 163 rooms
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 163
Spain Costa Brava Hotel 3 * a few meters from the beach URGENT SALE Excellent active hotel 4…
€ 7,998,098
Restaurant 1 bathroom in Costa del Maresme, Spain
Restaurant 1 bathroom
Costa del Maresme, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Restaurant in the first line of the sea in the beautiful city Santa Susanne on the coast Cos…
€ 524,012
Hotel in Sabinanigo Alto, Spain
Hotel
Sabinanigo Alto, Spain
Area 1 350 m²
DescriptionProfitable Hotel 3* in the mountains of Catalonia – 1.69 million euros, profitabi…
€ 1,640,315
Commercial in Torrevieja, Spain
Commercial
Torrevieja, Spain
Area 28 m²
Garage for sale in Torrevieja in the Habaneras area. The total area of 28.00 m2, the 1990 ga…
€ 7,427
