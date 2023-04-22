Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Andalusia
  4. Malaga
  5. Almogia
  6. Hotels

Pool Hotels for sale in Almogia, Spain

Hotel To archive
Clear all
6 properties total found
Hotel in Almogia, Spain
Hotel
Almogia, Spain
12 300 m²
€ 22,000,000
DescriptionHotel 3* on the 1st sea line on the Costa del Sol, 189 rooms, 22 million €, 6% pr…
Hotel in Almogia, Spain
Hotel
Almogia, Spain
€ 25,000,000
DescriptionFantastic luxury Hotel 4 * located on the first sea line in Costa del Sol, 272 ro…
Hotel 687 bedrooms in Almogia, Spain
Hotel 687 bedrooms
Almogia, Spain
€ 108,000,000
DescriptionFor serious investors: a lot of three Hotels 4* on the first sea line in Spain, 6…
Hotel in Almogia, Spain
Hotel
Almogia, Spain
19 000 m²
€ 41,900,000
DescriptionHotel 4 * for sale on the first sea line in Costa del Sol in Spain: 41.9 million …
Hotel in Almogia, Spain
Hotel
Almogia, Spain
16 970 m²
€ 17,770,000
DescriptionHotel 4 * for sale on the first sea line in Spain: 228 rooms, 17.770 million euro…
Hotel in Almogia, Spain
Hotel
Almogia, Spain
13 800 m²
€ 21,300,000
DescriptionHotel 4* for sale in Spain on the first sea line, 280 rooms, 21.3 million euros, …
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir