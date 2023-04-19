Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Autonomous Community of the Basque Country

Commercial real estate in Álava, Spain

Aiarako koadrilla Cuadrilla de Ayala
1
1 property total found
Commercial real estatein Aiarako koadrilla Cuadrilla de Ayala, Spain
Commercial real estate
Aiarako koadrilla Cuadrilla de Ayala, Spain
1 863 m²
€ 3,000,000
This stunning hotel is in Somo, the autonomous community of Cantabria. Just a few meters sep…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir