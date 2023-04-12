Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Alacant Alicante, Spain

Officein Altea, Spain
Office
Altea, Spain
96 m²
€ 495,000
DescriptionStylish Office for sale in Altea Hills.Location: ALTEA HILLS – is one of the most…
Hotelin Aspe, Spain
Hotel
Aspe, Spain
1 000 m²
€ 1,750,000
DescriptionProfitable Hotel 2 * near the sea in Alicante: 1.75 million €!Year built: 2004.Th…
Shopin Benidorm, Spain
Shop
Benidorm, Spain
15 150 m²
€ 7,500,000
DescriptionThe shopping center under construction in Benidorm, Spain, 7.5 million €, 9% prof…
Hotelin Benidorm, Spain
Hotel
Benidorm, Spain
450 m²
€ 1,350,000
DescriptionNew Apart-Hotel in Benidorm, Spain – 1.35 million €, 8.11% profitability!Location…
Hotelin Benidorm, Spain
Hotel
Benidorm, Spain
26 600 m²
€ 50,000,000
Description4* Hotel under construction with 312 rooms on the very seashore in Spain: 50 mill…
Commercialin Aspe, Spain
Commercial
Aspe, Spain
9 700 m²
€ 3,500,000
DescriptionCommercial building for rent with CONSUM supermarket in Alicante!Consum supermark…
Hotelin Benidorm, Spain
Hotel
Benidorm, Spain
600 m²
€ 1,500,000
DescriptionNew Apart-Hotel in Benidorm, Spain – € 1.5 million, 7.5% profitability!Location: …
Hotelin Denia, Spain
Hotel
Denia, Spain
5 066 m²
€ 5,200,000
DescriptionHotel 3 * for sale in Costa Blanca region, 5,2 million €, 110 rooms!The hotel was…
Hotelin Benidorm, Spain
Hotel
Benidorm, Spain
1 085 m²
€ 2,850,000
DescriptionNew 3 * Hotel in the center of Benidorm, € 2.85 million, 7.55% profitability.Hote…
Hotelin Aspe, Spain
Hotel
Aspe, Spain
1 400 m²
€ 2,700,000
DescriptionHotel 3 * for sale in Alicante right on the beach, 2.7 million € !!!Hotel area: 1…
Commercialin Aspe, Spain
Commercial
Aspe, Spain
1 900 m²
€ 950,000
DescriptionCommercial premise in the center of Alicante, 950.000 €, 7.8% profitability!Area …
Shopin Benidorm, Spain
Shop
Benidorm, Spain
15 388 m²
€ 30,000,000
DescriptionShopping center in Benidorm (Alicante), 30 million Euros with a 5% profitability.…
Restaurantin Aspe, Spain
Restaurant
Aspe, Spain
160 m²
€ 880,000
DescriptionOn sale a restaurant on the seafront in Alicante: 880.000 Euro !!!A new restauran…
Commercialin Alacant Alicante, Spain
Commercial
Alacant Alicante, Spain
€ 2,800,000
The new building with floors in the center of Barcelona - the capital of Catalonia, Spain, …

