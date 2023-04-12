Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Apartment buildings for Sale in Alacant Alicante, Spain

el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura
2
Orihuela
2
Similar properties in the surrounding area

Commercialin Barcelona, Spain
Commercial
Barcelona, Spain
12 m²
€ 9,076,270
Great hotel with vineyard located in Penedes, Barcelona, Spain. The hotel has 2 suites and 1…
Hotelin Barcelona, Spain
Hotel
Barcelona, Spain
2 527 m²
€ 20,852,920
Hotel 2 stars in the heart of Barcelona in a historic building in Barcelona style. Wa…
Commercial 3 bedroomsin la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Commercial 3 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bath 213 m² 6/7 Floor
€ 616,358
The first line of the sea! Profitability 30-50%! First place in the real estate market! A ra…
Commercial 8 bedroomsin Calp, Spain
Commercial 8 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
8 bath 220 m²
€ 547,652
Hotel in the heart of Calpe, close to shops, banks, bars, restaurants, Mercadona supermarket…
Hotelin Sencelles, Spain
Hotel
Sencelles, Spain
2 200 m²
€ 3,200,000
DescriptionNew 4 * Boutique-Hotel in Mallorca, 3.2 million euros, 6% profitability.Consists …
Commercial real estatein Benidorm, Spain
Commercial real estate
Benidorm, Spain
119 bath 5 851 m² Number of floors 9
€ 11,948,777
Great offer for the development of the hotel business in the most popular city on the Costa …
Commercial 2 bedroomsin Benidorm, Spain
Commercial 2 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
2 bath 180 m² 7/8 Floor
€ 537,695
The first line of the sea! Profitability 30-50%! First place in the real estate market! A ra…
Commercialin Alacant Alicante, Spain
Commercial
Alacant Alicante, Spain
500 m²
€ 577,020
This new building in Alicante. It has a total useful area of 450 meters. There are 4 floors …
Commercialin Barcelona, Spain
Commercial
Barcelona, Spain
3 154 m²
€ 3,626,595
Commercial premises in the Forest Courts district of Barse moon. Total area: 3154 mQ. …
Hotel 148 bedroomsin Sencelles, Spain
Hotel 148 bedrooms
Sencelles, Spain
€ 15,000,000
DescriptionSale of a 4* Hotel in Mallorca on the 1st sealine, 15 million euros! 4 * hotel, p…
Hotelin Sencelles, Spain
Hotel
Sencelles, Spain
15 000 m²
€ 70,000,000
DescriptionApart-Hotel 4* on the first sea line in Mallorca, 70 million Euro, 218 apartments…
Hotelin Costa Brava, Spain
Hotel
Costa Brava, Spain
6 658 m²
€ 9,652,948
Hotel 4 stars in Sant Felio de Gishols on the Costa Brava coast. Located within walking dist…

