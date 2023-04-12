Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Apartment buildings for Sale in Alacant Alicante, Spain

el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura
2
Orihuela
2
Revenue house To archive
Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area

Officein Barcelona, Spain
Office
Barcelona, Spain
347 m²
€ 724,412
Commercial premises for repairs in the very center of Barcelona City - Eixample district. T…
Commercialin l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Commercial
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
€ 269,500
Commercial 2 bedroomsin Finestrat, Spain
Commercial 2 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
2 bath 179 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 238,876
A fantastic new complex of modern European design in the Terra Marina area with highly devel…
Commercial real estatein Calp, Spain
Commercial real estate
Calp, Spain
1 150 m²
€ 1,294,451
The hostel is perfectly located next to a wide sandy beach and lake with stunning pink flami…
Commercial 3 bedroomsin Benidorm, Spain
Commercial 3 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
3 bath 198 m² 6/7 Floor
€ 616,856
First Line of the sea! Profitability of 50%! the First place on real estate! Rare cha…
Hotelin Sencelles, Spain
Hotel
Sencelles, Spain
€ 6,500,000
DescriptionSale of 4* Boutique-Hotel in Mallorca, 6.5 million Euro!The hotel is located 20 k…
Commercialin Barcelona, Spain
Commercial
Barcelona, Spain
105 m²
€ 494,124
Commercial 1 bedroomin Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Commercial 1 bedroom
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
1 bath 112 m²
€ 102,581
Commercial Unit in Guardamar del Segura. Commercial space in the center of Guardamar del Seg…
Manufacturein Estepona, Spain
Manufacture
Estepona, Spain
1 100 m²
€ 1,270,000
Commercialin Torrevieja, Spain
Commercial
Torrevieja, Spain
25 m²
€ 12,000
Garage for sale in Torrevieja in the Acequion area. The total area of 25.00 m2 consists of 1…
Commercial 1 bathroomin Costa Blanca, Spain
Commercial 1 bathroom
Costa Blanca, Spain
1 bath 122 m²
€ 335,460
Commercialin Torrevieja, Spain
Commercial
Torrevieja, Spain
450 m²
€ 750,000

