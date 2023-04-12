Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Investment properties for Sale in Alacant Alicante, Spain

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Commercial 6 bedroomsin Marbella, Spain
Commercial 6 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
936 m²
€ 1,815,254
The delightful boutique hotel is situated on the hills of Marbella, in the urbanization of R…
Commercial real estatein Benidorm, Spain
Commercial real estate
Benidorm, Spain
7 000 m²
€ 11,450,912
A respectable hotel in Benidorm that is well located near the azure coast and has the advan…
Commercial 8 bedroomsin Alicante, Spain
Commercial 8 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
9 bath 250 m² Number of floors 2
€ 413,229
If you want to buy a ready-made business in Spain, this hotel is a great opportunity to incr…
Commercialin Alicante, Spain
Commercial
Alicante, Spain
76 m²
€ 139,402
Commercialin Barcelona, Spain
Commercial
Barcelona, Spain
624 m²
€ 4,533,244
Commercial premises in the Eixample district of Barcelona. Located on one of Barcelona's mo…
Hotelin Orihuela, Spain
Hotel
Orihuela, Spain
€ 3,592,187
Spain Costa Dorada Hotel 4 **** on the first line from the sea Beautiful hotel 4 **** on the…
Commercialin Barcelona, Spain
Commercial
Barcelona, Spain
684 m²
€ 6,799,865
Commercial premises in the Eschample area on the Diagonal Avenue of Barce lon. An old …
Commercial 1 bathroomin Valencian Community, Spain
Commercial 1 bathroom
Valencian Community, Spain
1 bath 199 m²
€ 686,929
Commercial real estate licensed music bar in the heart of Valencia. This zone is characteriz…
Investment 4 bedroomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Investment 4 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3 bath 322 m²
€ 579,900
For sale building in Torrevieja in the Paseo maritimo area. The total area of 322.00 m2, bui…
Commercial 6 bedroomsin Pego, Spain
Commercial 6 bedrooms
Pego, Spain
5 bath 317 m²
€ 120,000
The entire building in the central square of Pego is for sale. The passable area and very go…
Hotel 7 bedroomsin Xabia Javea, Spain
Hotel 7 bedrooms
Xabia Javea, Spain
13 bath 900 m²
€ 2,695,000
The Torre Rey Jaume I (King Jaime I Fortress) is a unique and unique place located in one of…
Hotelin el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura, Spain
Hotel
el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura, Spain
2 700 m²
€ 2,473,283
Spain Costa Maresme (province of Barcelona) Hotel with a garden. The area of the hotel is 27…

