Mountain View Hotels for Sale in Alacant Alicante, Spain

el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura
40
Orihuela
30
la Marina Baixa
15
Benidorm
7
l Alacanti
6
la Marina Alta
5
Alicante
4
Aspe
3
Show more
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Similar properties in the surrounding area

Commercialin Mutxamel, Spain
Commercial
Mutxamel, Spain
€ 145,000
Commercial premises for sale in Mutxamel in the Mutxamel area. The total area of 0.00 m2, th…
Hotelin Monistrol de Calders, Spain
Hotel
Monistrol de Calders, Spain
€ 19,000,000
Description3 * Hotel in the center of Barcelona, ​​€ 19.0 million, 5% profitability!Location…
Hotel 18 bedroomsin l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Hotel 18 bedrooms
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
18 bath
€ 2,000,000
We offer a complex of apartments in a quiet place in Albir town, 10 minutes drive from Beni…
Hotelin Barcelona, Spain
Hotel
Barcelona, Spain
665 m²
€ 2,901,276
The Hotel in the ancient building of 1890 of construction near Eshample of the city of Barce…
Officein Barcelona, Spain
Office
Barcelona, Spain
290 m²
€ 543,989
Commercial space in Dret Eshample one block from Diagonal Avenue and a 2 minute walk from Ve…
Commercial 3 bedroomsin Benidorm, Spain
Commercial 3 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
4 bath 306 m² 1/8 Floor
€ 609,886
The first line of the sea! Profitability 30-50%! First place in the real estate market! A ra…
Commercialin el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura, Spain
Commercial
el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura, Spain
€ 589,958
Spain Catalonia, Costa Maresme San - Paul - de - Mar Restaurant in the old part of the city …
Commercialin Barcelona, Spain
Commercial
Barcelona, Spain
4 100 m²
€ 3,630,508
Spain.Barcelona Parking 15% per annum A unique opportunity for investors! Three-level parkin…
Commercial 3 bedroomsin la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Commercial 3 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bath 168 m² 7/8 Floor
€ 618,349
The first line of the sea! Profitability 30-50%! First place in the real estate market! A ra…
Commercial 2 bedroomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Commercial 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
100 m²
€ 136,179
Commercial premises for sale in the center of Torrevieja . The place is on the ground floor,…
Commercialin Barcelona, Spain
Commercial
Barcelona, Spain
70 m²
€ 302,413
The commercial room near Eshample and Sant' Antoni's zone of the city of Barcelona. Total …
Hotel 42 bathroomsin Costa Brava, Spain
Hotel 42 bathrooms
Costa Brava, Spain
42 bath 800 m²
€ 2,413,237
The hotel in the downtown of Lyoret de Mar on the coast Costa Brava is Fored Sale. Hote…

