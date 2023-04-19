South Korea
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in South Korea
New houses in South Korea
All new buildings in South Korea
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in South Korea
Residential
Apartment in South Korea
House in South Korea
Land in South Korea
Luxury Properties in South Korea
Find an Agent in South Korea
Real estate agencies in South Korea
Agents in South Korea
Commercial
All commercial properties in South Korea
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in South Korea
Find an Agent in South Korea
Real estate agencies in South Korea
Agents in South Korea
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in South Korea
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Commercial
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Annual Profit:
%
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
South Korea
Gyeonggi-do
Commercial real estate in Gyeonggi-do, South Korea
Siheung-si
1
Clear all
1 property total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Commercial
Siheung-si, South Korea
600 m²
€ 91,115
В 2020 году в городе Сихын открыт огромный серфинг-центр Wave Park. Инфраструктура города пр…
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map