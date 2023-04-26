Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Slovenia
  3. Rogaska Slatina
  4. Hotels

Hotels for sale in Rogaska Slatina, Slovenia

Hotel To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Hotel in Rogaska Slatina, Slovenia
Hotel
Rogaska Slatina, Slovenia
729 m²
€ 590,000
A great opportunity for eco-tourism-oriente…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir