Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Slovenia
  3. Upravna Enota Ljubljana
  4. Restaurants and cafes

Restaurants for sale in Ljubljana, Slovenia

Restaurant To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Restaurant in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Restaurant
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
150 m²
€ 320,000
A restaurant in one of the prestigious business centers in the business part of Ljubljana. …
Restaurant in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Restaurant
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
163 m² Number of floors 3
€ 950,000
Restaurant in the historical center of Ljub…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir