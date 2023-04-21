Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Ljubljana, Slovenia

13 properties total found
Restaurant in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Restaurant
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
150 m²
€ 320,000
A restaurant in one of the prestigious business centers in the business part of Ljubljana. …
Office in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Office
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
177 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 440,000
 Commercial real estate in one of the prestigious business centers in the business part…
Commercial in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Commercial
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
790 m²
€ 780,000
Hotel in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Hotel
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
750 m²
€ 2,000,000
We offer a unique investment project in the center of Ljubljana in the Slovenian chain with …
Restaurant in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Restaurant
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
163 m² Number of floors 3
€ 950,000
Restaurant in the historical center of Ljub…
Shop in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Shop
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
145 m²
€ 351,135
Trading area in one of the prestigious busi…
Commercial in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Commercial
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
145 m²
€ 350,000
Commercial real estate in one of the presti…
Commercial in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Commercial
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
2 220 m²
€ 2,700,000
Investment offer! The building leased. YIEL…
Shop in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Shop
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
145 m²
€ 351,135
Trading area & nbsp; in one of the prestigi…
Commercial in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Commercial
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
79 m²
€ 360,000
Hotel in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Hotel
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
2 800 m²
€ 3,490,000
Current Business Project! Hostel/hostel in the centre of Ljubljana. Separate building 8 …
Office in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Office
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
734 m²
€ 4,200,000
  A high-quality and prestigious property…
Commercial in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Commercial
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
2 172 m²
€ 1,200,000
Commercial square equipped for the gym. SDANO In ARENDU! Sports, fitness, dressing room…
