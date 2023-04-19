Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Slovakia
  3. Eastern Slovakia

Commercial real estate in Region of Košice, Slovakia

1 property total found
Commercialin Komarovce, Slovakia
Commercial
Komarovce, Slovakia
9 202 m²
€ 2,800,000
The factory was previously used for production of steel construction for architecture, Press…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir