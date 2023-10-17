Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Serbia
  4. Vojvodina

Commercial real estate in Vojvodina, Serbia

1 property total found
Commercial with air conditioning, with central heating, with surveillance security system in Novi Sad City, Serbia
Commercial with air conditioning, with central heating, with surveillance security system
Novi Sad City, Serbia
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 2
Business Building and Exclusive Family House at the same property Let your family and bus…
€870,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir