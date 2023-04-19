Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Volga Federal District
  4. Zolinskiy selsovet
  5. Real estate for investment

Investment Properties for Sale in Zolinskiy selsovet, Russia

Investment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Investmentin Zolinskiy selsovet, Russia
Investment
Zolinskiy selsovet, Russia
80 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 22,200
Ready business store products.   Good location. The first line of the track m7. 
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir