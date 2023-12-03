Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Russia
  4. Yuzhno-Primorskiy okrug

Commercial real estate in Yuzhno-Primorskiy okrug, Russia

1 property total found
Commercial in Krasnoselskiy rayon, Russia
Commercial
Krasnoselskiy rayon, Russia
Area 90 m²
€276,899
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MIR KVARTIR
Languages: Русский
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir