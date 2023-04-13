Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Northwestern Federal District
  4. Vsevolozhsky District

Commercial real estate in Vsevolozhsky District, Russia

Novodevyatkinskoe selskoe poselenie
1
Novoe Devyatkino
1
Rahinskoe gorodskoe poselenie
1
Vsevolozhsk
1
3 properties total found
Commercialin Irinovka, Russia
Commercial
Irinovka, Russia
18 670 m²
€ 875,671
Commercialin Vsevolozhsk, Russia
Commercial
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
70 000 m²
€ 9,865,152
Commercialin Novoe Devyatkino, Russia
Commercial
Novoe Devyatkino, Russia
€ 665,066

Properties features in Vsevolozhsky District, Russia

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir