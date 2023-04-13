Russia
Offices for Sale in Volga Federal District, Russia
Saratov Oblast
9
Nizhny Novgorod
7
Nizhny Novgorod Oblast
7
Saratov
6
gorodskoe poselenie Novouzensk
1
Marx
1
Novouzensk
1
Zavolzhskoe selskoe poselenie
1
Office
Clear all
16 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Office
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
118 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 72,049
For sale is an office located on the ground floor of an administrative two-story separate bu…
Office
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
113 m²
Number of floors 5
€ 55,422
The very center of the city, near the embankment, NSTU. Light, spacious room, windows in the…
Office
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
206 m²
-1/5 Floor
€ 99,760
Office space for sale in the basement. There are windows. The height of the room is 4 mete…
Office
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
1 000 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 1,662,666
For sale a separate building with an area of 1000 sqm. is located on a plot of 3826 sqm. . E…
Office
Saratov, Russia
127 m²
Price on request
Office space for sale on the ground floor of a residential building in the city center. Clos…
Office
Saratov, Russia
1 286 m²
Price on request
It is offered for sale a free-use room in the very center of p. Anniversary The room is ren…
Office
Novouzensk, Russia
1 715 m²
Price on request
Sale premises in the shopping center "Europe City"! The building located on the stre…
Office
Saratov, Russia
450 m²
Price on request
The building is in 4 levels (3 floors and a basement) format: front office located in the …
Office
Saratov, Russia
258 m²
Price on request
Non-residential premises for sale, with a total area of 258 sq.m. To the offices. Located on…
Office
Saratov, Russia
2 000 m²
Price on request
A separately standing commercial building for a long time is for rent. Total area 2000 sq.m.…
Office
Kamenka, Russia
3 565 m²
Price on request
Office with a reliable tenant.1st floor, 1st line, separate entrance, crossroads of the main…
Office
Marx, Russia
40 000 m²
Price on request
We offer for sale administratively production complex with a total area 40,000 square mete…
Office
Saratov, Russia
280 m²
Price on request
We offer the purchase of an office with tenants at the University of Economics. contracts s…
Office
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
98 m²
-1/13 Floor
€ 64,290
Office space for sale with existing tenants. The entrance is separate, the reception and thr…
Office
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
75 m²
-1/4 Floor
€ 34,362
I sell an office on Alekseevskaya 24b, premises4, in a basement. 75 sq.m, Eurorepair, single…
Office
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
88 m²
-1/4 Floor
€ 50,988
Thermal, heated room for sale, 5 rooms, red line, semitol with windows ( windows in 4 of 5 r…
