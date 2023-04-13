Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Volga Federal District
  4. Manufactures

Manufacture Buildings in Volga Federal District, Russia

5 properties total found
Manufacturein Linda, Russia
Manufacture
Linda, Russia
300 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 75,374
The finished workshop is for sale, is mostly a separate building.  Former brewery. The …
Manufacturein Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Manufacture
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
471 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 245,964
Production building for sale (currently there is a long-term tenant), area 471, 2 sq.m., inc…
Manufacturein Engels, Russia
Manufacture
Engels, Russia
600 m²
Price on request
To purchase a base for production and repair work, storage, etc.d. The area of the premise…
Manufacturein Privolzhskoe, Russia
Manufacture
Privolzhskoe, Russia
Price on request
We offer in sale of a common building area 3 380 square meters.m.  in the center of. Marx,…
Manufacturein Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Manufacture
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
939 m² Number of floors 2
€ 443,378
On sale 2-storey separately - a stable brick building in excellent condition. Land owned by …

