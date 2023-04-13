Show property on map Show properties list
Hotels for sale in Volga Federal District, Russia

2 properties total found
Hotelin Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Hotel
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
772 m² Number of floors 3
€ 154,074
Selling a project 47B debarkader. Length 35, width 9.60, side height 2, 8 reinforced concret…
Hotelin Semyonov, Russia
Hotel
Semyonov, Russia
1 640 m² Number of floors 2
€ 354,702
Hotel complex Semyonovsky ark for sale.The hotel complex is located in the ancient Russian c…

