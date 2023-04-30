Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Russia
  3. North Caucasus Federal District
  4. Vladikavkaz City District
  5. Vladikavkaz

Commercial real estate in Vladikavkaz, Russia

Commercial 1 room in Vladikavkaz, Russia
Commercial 1 room
Vladikavkaz, Russia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 670 m² 1 Floor
€ 1,375,000
A three-story store in the center of Alanya with a total area of 670m2 is for sale: an entra…
Commercial 4 rooms in Vladikavkaz, Russia
Commercial 4 rooms
Vladikavkaz, Russia
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 150 m² 5 Floor
€ 225,000
We present to you a finished commercial project in the center of Alanya. This is a large mod…
Commercial 4 rooms in Vladikavkaz, Russia
Commercial 4 rooms
Vladikavkaz, Russia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 200 m² 4 Floor
€ 990,000
