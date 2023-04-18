Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Northwestern Federal District
  4. Kaarosta District
  5. Villozskoe gorodskoe poselenie
  6. Ready-business

Business for sale for sale in Villozskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia

Established business To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Established businessin Villozskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
Established business
Villozskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
397 m²
€ 390,489
Art. 41612999 We offer for sale a finished, active business. On one fenced landscaped area …
Established businessin Villozskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
Established business
Villozskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
250 m²
€ 143,923
Art. 40542743 A DIFFERENT OPTION FOR the purchase of real estate that will delight you an…

Properties features in Villozskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir