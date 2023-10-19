Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Tverskoy District, Russia

8 properties total found
Commercial real estate
Tverskoy District, Russia
Rooms 12
Area 596 m²
Number of floors 4
The apartment house in the center of Duisburg with the commercial room is on sale: Year of c…
€695,000
Commercial real estate in Tverskoy District, Russia
Commercial real estate
Tverskoy District, Russia
Rooms 20
Area 1 413 m²
Number of floors 9
Two apartment buildings are being sold in the center of Dinslaken with the potential for the…
€1,95M
Commercial 7 rooms in Tverskoy District, Russia
Commercial 7 rooms
Tverskoy District, Russia
Rooms 7
Area 828 m²
Number of floors 5
For sale apartment building in Gelsenkirchen with commercial premises - Year of construction…
€1,38M
Commercial real estate in Tverskoy District, Russia
Commercial real estate
Tverskoy District, Russia
Rooms 23
Area 621 m²
Number of floors 5
For sale highly profitable hotel 3 * in Düsseldorf Location: Düsseldorf - Kaisersvert Year o…
€4,00M
Commercial 8 rooms in Tverskoy District, Russia
Commercial 8 rooms
Tverskoy District, Russia
Rooms 8
Area 443 m²
Number of floors 5
For sale apartment building in Gelsenkirchen for 8 apartments and 5 parking spaces: - Year o…
€500,000
Commercial 7 rooms in Tverskoy District, Russia
Commercial 7 rooms
Tverskoy District, Russia
Rooms 7
Area 370 m²
Number of floors 5
For sale apartment building in Essen for 7 apartments: - Year of construction: 1953 - Struct…
€485,000
Commercial 7 rooms in Tverskoy District, Russia
Commercial 7 rooms
Tverskoy District, Russia
Rooms 7
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 4
The property is located in the center of the district near shops, banks, schools, trade mark…
€485,000
Commercial 3 rooms in Tverskoy District, Russia
Commercial 3 rooms
Tverskoy District, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale exclusive apartment in the sought-after district Kaiserswerth, living area of 85 m2…
€638,000
