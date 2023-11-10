Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Russia
  4. Tatischevskoe gorodskoe poselenie

Commercial real estate in Tatischevskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia

1 property total found
Restaurant in Tatishchevo, Russia
Restaurant
Tatishchevo, Russia
Area 60 m²
I offer for sale a separate building (former water tower). The building is located in the ce…
Price on request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir