Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Russia
  4. Sverdlovskoe gorodskoe poselenie

Commercial real estate in Sverdlovskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia

1 property total found
Commercial in Sverdlovskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
Commercial
Sverdlovskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
Area 965 m²
Art. 47033796 Dear customer! We present to your attention the commercial facility – a separ…
€1,30M
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MIR KVARTIR
Languages: Русский
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir