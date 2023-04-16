Show property on map Show properties list
Offices for Sale in Siberian Federal District, Russia

Officein Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Office
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
4 835 m²
Price on request
A part of the building with tenants in the AvtoVzal area is offered for sale: Located on th…
Officein Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Office
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
9 265 m²
Price on request
Offered for sale a building with tenants in the area of the Bus Station: Located on the fir…
Officein Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Office
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
493 m²
Price on request
Excellent office space on Sokur is offered for purchase! The premises are located in the a…
Officein Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Office
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
123 m²
Price on request
Office space for sale with an area of 123 meters Convenient layout.: reception, 8 rooms, 2 …

