Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Siberian Federal District
  4. Manufactures

Manufacture Buildings in Siberian Federal District, Russia

Krasnoyarsk Krai
2
Manufacture To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Manufacturein Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Manufacture
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
5 000 m²
Price on request
The production and warehouse complex is for sale in the industrial zone of the Leninsky dist…
Manufacturein Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Manufacture
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
4 842 m²
Price on request
We offer the acquisition of a production and storage complex with a railway branch on the VS…

Properties features in Siberian Federal District, Russia

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir