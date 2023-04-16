Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Siberian Federal District, Russia

Krasnoyarsk Krai
28
Inskoy
1
Kemerovo Oblast
1
29 properties total found
Officein Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Office
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
4 835 m²
Price on request
A part of the building with tenants in the AvtoVzal area is offered for sale: Located on th…
Officein Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Office
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
9 265 m²
Price on request
Offered for sale a building with tenants in the area of the Bus Station: Located on the fir…
Commercialin Inskoy, Russia
Commercial
Inskoy, Russia
5 500 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 187,208
Art. 37985976. I will sell the investment - attractive property complex ( land 1.634 ha + bu…
Commercialin Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Commercial
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Price on request
Sold 3 -xfloorseparatelystandingbuilding in the city center. Bigcar and foot traffic.Locatio…
Manufacturein Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Manufacture
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
5 000 m²
Price on request
The production and warehouse complex is for sale in the industrial zone of the Leninsky dist…
Commercialin Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Commercial
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
3 103 m²
Price on request
Commercial premises for sale in the city center . The built-in room is located on the 1 floo…
Commercialin Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Commercial
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
10 913 m²
Price on request
For saleland in the centerleisure activities of the Leninsky district with separatelystandin…
Commercialin Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Commercial
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
36 202 m²
Price on request
A separate four-story commercial structure is for sale . The building was built in 1989, loc…
Commercialin Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Commercial
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
1 018 m²
Price on request
Commercial premises for sale opposite the "Sennaya Market.Very high traffic flow and traffic…
Commercialin Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Commercial
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
851 m²
Price on request
Accommodation for rent, 85.1 square meters. m.  format   "at home" Location: housing estate…
Officein Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Office
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
493 m²
Price on request
Excellent office space on Sokur is offered for purchase! The premises are located in the a…
Commercialin Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Commercial
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
356 m²
Price on request
For sale 2 - a floor separately standing building, a new building, in the area of the Senenn…
Officein Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Office
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
123 m²
Price on request
Office space for sale with an area of 123 meters Convenient layout.: reception, 8 rooms, 2 …
Commercialin Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Commercial
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
400 m²
Price on request
For sale room of 400 square meters.m. Located on the 2nd floor of a 26-story building. Rep…
Commercialin Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Commercial
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
451 m²
Price on request
A new 2-storey brick house for sale, plus an attic, 50 km from Saratov in a picturesque plac…
Commercialin Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Commercial
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
568 m²
Price on request
In a residential neighborhood in the area near the Polytechnic University, commercial premis…
Commercialin Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Commercial
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
6 733 m²
Price on request
Commercial premises for sale on the embankment of Engels.The total area of 673.3 sq.m.The ro…
Commercialin Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Commercial
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
1 708 m²
Price on request
Commercial premises for sale in the basement along a busy track on ul. Chernyshevsky, near t…
Commercialin Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Commercial
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
94 m²
Price on request
Sale: excellent premises with a valid network tenant in the central one the trading part …
Commercialin Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Commercial
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
180 m²
Price on request
Warehousein Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Warehouse
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
5 996 m²
Price on request
For sale2-storey detached building byst. Sokolovawithhuge traffic.Location:-st. Sokolovaya, …
Commercialin Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Commercial
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
411 m²
Price on request
A room with a long-term network tenant.10 year contract, federal grocery retailer.The yield …
Commercialin Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Commercial
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
8 956 m²
Price on request
I will sell the premises ( with the existing tenants ), 89.56 sq m, near the Crystal market.…
Commercialin Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Commercial
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
1 457 m²
Price on request
For sale separatelystanding building, 1457 sq m with a plot of 5430 square metersmThe mainch…
Commercialin Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Commercial
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
440 m²
Price on request
1st floor with several entrances to the Business Center. Location and surroundings: the cent…
Manufacturein Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Manufacture
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
4 842 m²
Price on request
We offer the acquisition of a production and storage complex with a railway branch on the VS…
Restaurantin Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Restaurant
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
956 m²
Price on request
Placement of 95.6 square meters in a densely populated area. 1st Dachnaya, on the street Ale…
Commercialin Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Commercial
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
356 m²
Price on request
We offer for rent 2 - x floor detached building, new building, in the area of the Seine Mark…
Commercialin Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Commercial
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
4 625 m²
Price on request
Universal premises for sale in « quiet center » in a new brick house Location: st. Work, d. …

