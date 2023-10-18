Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Russia
  4. Seredkinskaya volost

Commercial real estate in Seredkinskaya volost, Russia

1 property total found
Commercial 2 rooms with furniture in Seredkinskaya volost, Russia
Commercial 2 rooms with furniture
Seredkinskaya volost, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 208 m²
Floor 1/1
Production base 3 buildings with an area of 872.6 + 49 + 223, sq.m. + & nbsp; land plot 1…
€105,522
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir