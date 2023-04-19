Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Volga Federal District
  4. Semenovskiy gorodskoy okrug
  5. Semyonov
  6. Hotels

Hotels for sale in Semyonov, Russia

Hotel To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Hotelin Semyonov, Russia
Hotel
Semyonov, Russia
1 640 m² Number of floors 2
€ 356,443
Hotel complex Semyonovsky ark for sale.The hotel complex is located in the ancient Russian c…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir