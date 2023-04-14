Show property on map Show properties list
Warehouses for sale in Saratov, Russia

Warehousein Saratov, Russia
Warehouse
Saratov, Russia
1 286 m²
Price on request
It is offered for sale a free-use room in the very center of p. Anniversary, The room is ren…
Warehousein Saratov, Russia
Warehouse
Saratov, Russia
51 m²
Price on request
For those who want to open their own shop, it is suggested to sell the premises at the inter…
Warehousein Saratov, Russia
Warehouse
Saratov, Russia
189 m²
Price on request
We offerfor sale commercial premises forcrossroads of Kazachy streetsand RakhovaAddress:st. …
Warehousein Saratov, Russia
Warehouse
Saratov, Russia
171 m²
Price on request
Warehouse \ production rooms in the field of economic - and warehouse base 171 sqm Height 9.…
Warehousein Saratov, Russia
Warehouse
Saratov, Russia
53 m²
Price on request
Selling a universal goal on Studgordka. Location: Selective passage, 8 Description: - T…

