Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Volga Federal District
  4. Saratov
  5. Offices

Offices for Sale in Saratov, Russia

Office To archive
Clear all
6 properties total found
Officein Saratov, Russia
Office
Saratov, Russia
127 m²
Price on request
Office space for sale on the ground floor of a residential building in the city center. Clos…
Officein Saratov, Russia
Office
Saratov, Russia
1 286 m²
Price on request
It is offered for sale a free-use room in the very center of p. Anniversary The room is ren…
Officein Saratov, Russia
Office
Saratov, Russia
450 m²
Price on request
The building is in 4 levels (3 floors and a basement) format: front office located in the …
Officein Saratov, Russia
Office
Saratov, Russia
258 m²
Price on request
Non-residential premises for sale, with a total area of 258 sq.m. To the offices. Located on…
Officein Saratov, Russia
Office
Saratov, Russia
2 000 m²
Price on request
A separately standing commercial building for a long time is for rent. Total area 2000 sq.m.…
Officein Saratov, Russia
Office
Saratov, Russia
280 m²
Price on request
We offer the purchase of an office with tenants at the University of Economics. contracts s…

Properties features in Saratov, Russia

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir