  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Volga Federal District
  4. Offices

Offices for Sale in Saratov Oblast, Russia

Saratov
6
gorodskoe poselenie Novouzensk
1
Marx
1
Novouzensk
1
Zavolzhskoe selskoe poselenie
1
9 properties total found
Officein Saratov, Russia
Office
Saratov, Russia
127 m²
Price on request
Office space for sale on the ground floor of a residential building in the city center. Clos…
Officein Saratov, Russia
Office
Saratov, Russia
1 286 m²
Price on request
It is offered for sale a free-use room in the very center of p. Anniversary The room is ren…
Officein Novouzensk, Russia
Office
Novouzensk, Russia
1 715 m²
Price on request
Sale premises in the shopping center "Europe City"! The building located on the stre…
Officein Saratov, Russia
Office
Saratov, Russia
450 m²
Price on request
The building is in 4 levels (3 floors and a basement) format: front office located in the …
Officein Saratov, Russia
Office
Saratov, Russia
258 m²
Price on request
Non-residential premises for sale, with a total area of 258 sq.m. To the offices. Located on…
Officein Saratov, Russia
Office
Saratov, Russia
2 000 m²
Price on request
A separately standing commercial building for a long time is for rent. Total area 2000 sq.m.…
Officein Kamenka, Russia
Office
Kamenka, Russia
3 565 m²
Price on request
Office with a reliable tenant.1st floor, 1st line, separate entrance, crossroads of the main…
Officein Marx, Russia
Office
Marx, Russia
40 000 m²
Price on request
We offer for sale administratively production complex with a total area 40,000 square mete…
Officein Saratov, Russia
Office
Saratov, Russia
280 m²
Price on request
We offer the purchase of an office with tenants at the University of Economics. contracts s…

