Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Central Federal District
  4. Puchezhsky District

Commercial real estate in Puchezhsky District, Russia

Puchezh
2
2 properties total found
Commercialin Puchezh, Russia
Commercial
Puchezh, Russia
2 505 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 214,847
For sale a recreational center in an area of 1,317 m 2, on the banks of the Gorki reservoir …
Commercialin Puchezh, Russia
Commercial
Puchezh, Russia
1 160 m² Number of floors 3
€ 142,495
On sale a three-story building with a total area of 1160 m 2, with a tenant and occupied are…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir