Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Northwestern Federal District
  4. Vyborgsky District
  5. Polyanskoe selskoe poselenie

Commercial real estate in Polyanskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia

2 properties total found
Commercial in Polyanskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Commercial
Polyanskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
€ 3,319
Commercial in Polyanskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Commercial
Polyanskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
€ 3,309
The plot of 10 acres is for sale in: Leningrad, Wyborg District, Polansky Rural Settlement, …
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir