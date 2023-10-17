Show property on map Show properties list
Business for sale for sale in Petrogradsky District, Russia

okrug Kronverkskoe
3
Established business in okrug Kronverkskoe, Russia
Established business
okrug Kronverkskoe, Russia
Area 72 m²
Art. 49476853 Hello dear Buyer! Re-equipped in four atmospheric guest apartments apartmen…
€206,561
Established business in okrug Kronverkskoe, Russia
Established business
okrug Kronverkskoe, Russia
Area 150 m²
€232,735
Established business with furniture in okrug Kronverkskoe, Russia
Established business with furniture
okrug Kronverkskoe, Russia
Area 164 m²
Art. 34800766 Dear customer! We present to your attention a finished business, an operati…
€339,419

