Commercial real estate in Petrogradsky District, Russia

okrug Kronverkskoe
8
8 properties total found
Commercial in okrug Kronverkskoe, Russia
Commercial
okrug Kronverkskoe, Russia
Area 109 m²
€346,207
Established business in okrug Kronverkskoe, Russia
Established business
okrug Kronverkskoe, Russia
Area 72 m²
Art. 49476853 Hello dear Buyer! Re-equipped in four atmospheric guest apartments apartmen…
€206,561
Established business in okrug Kronverkskoe, Russia
Established business
okrug Kronverkskoe, Russia
Area 150 m²
€232,735
Established business with furniture in okrug Kronverkskoe, Russia
Established business with furniture
okrug Kronverkskoe, Russia
Area 164 m²
Art. 34800766 Dear customer! We present to your attention a finished business, an operati…
€339,419
Commercial with furniture in okrug Kronverkskoe, Russia
Commercial with furniture
okrug Kronverkskoe, Russia
Area 1 850 m²
Art. 17256366 A hotel and restaurant are available for sale in one of the most prestigious a…
€6,69M
Commercial with furniture in okrug Kronverkskoe, Russia
Commercial with furniture
okrug Kronverkskoe, Russia
Area 250 m²
Art. 19191040 A two-story hotel with a mini-hotel for nine rooms is offered for sale. Rebuil…
€872,695
Office with surveillance security system, with pier in okrug Kronverkskoe, Russia
Office with surveillance security system, with pier
okrug Kronverkskoe, Russia
Area 244 m²
Art. 3330440 Office for sale with a separate entrance from the promenade in a housing stock.…
€349,117
Commercial with yard in okrug Kronverkskoe, Russia
Commercial with yard
okrug Kronverkskoe, Russia
Area 200 m²
Art. 3329786 Placement for sale in the center of the Petrograd district on the main highway.…
€339,419

Property types in Petrogradsky District

business for sale
