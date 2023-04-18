Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Northwestern Federal District
  4. Vyborgsky District
  5. Pargolovo

Commercial real estate in Pargolovo, Russia

1 property total found
Commercialin Pargolovo, Russia
Commercial
Pargolovo, Russia
615 m²
€ 873,023
Art. 29855047 Hello, dear Buyer!We offer for sale a room with a total area of 615 sq.m., loc…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir