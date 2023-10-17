Show property on map Show properties list
Offices for Sale in okrug Volkovskoe, Russia

5 properties total found
Office in okrug Volkovskoe, Russia
Office
okrug Volkovskoe, Russia
Area 877 m²
Art. 46779402 in the Central District, it is proposed for sale an office space with a total…
€1,35M
Office in okrug Volkovskoe, Russia
Office
okrug Volkovskoe, Russia
Area 595 m²
Art. 46781097 in the Central District, an office space of 595 sq.m is offered for sale. in …
€827,267
Office in okrug Volkovskoe, Russia
Office
okrug Volkovskoe, Russia
Area 281 m²
Art. 46780548 in the Central District, an office space of 282 sq.m is offered for sale. in …
€579,087
Office with furniture in okrug Volkovskoe, Russia
Office with furniture
okrug Volkovskoe, Russia
Area 172 m²
Art. 32263458 Unresidential premises on the top floor with high ceilings of 3.53 m on Nevsk…
€369,837
Office with parking, with yard in okrug Volkovskoe, Russia
Office with parking, with yard
okrug Volkovskoe, Russia
Area 748 m²
Art. 4877994 Separately standing two-story office building. Ready-made rental business (all …
€2,24M
